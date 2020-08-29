Picture of the day 29/08/2020 Oman Observer MARCH AGAINST VIOLENCE: A woman is seen through the window of a police van after being detained during a protest against gender-based violence outside the parliament in Cape Town on Saturday. — Reuters ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related