Print your vehicle registration cards here

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Sunday published a list of venues for self-service kiosks to print the vehicle registration smart cards in cooperation with the Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel), which can be accessed 24/7.

The venues are Omantel store in Al Khoudh and Al Amerat and Ibra.

The other venue is Nizwa Grand Mall.

Following the decision of the Supreme Committee on closing the customer-based services, all ROP services related to civil status, passports, the residency will be closed until further notice from March 23.

The statement called for the closure of all customer service centers in all public and private institutions. It added that the use of electronic services should be encouraged as much as possible.

