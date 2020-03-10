Oman Observer

DRIVE TO PROTECT ENDANGERED ANIMALS: The Office of Conservation of the Environment (OCE) at the Diwan of Royal Court begins on Wednesday the domiciliation of the Arabian oryx, the Arabian gazelle and the Rhim gazelle at the wildlife sanctuary in Al Wusta Governorate. The project includes expanding scientific research on the Arabian oryx to understand their behaviour as well as studying the ecosystem in their natural habitats, which will help in scientific preservation of biodiversity.

