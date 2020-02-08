Oman Observer

Wadi al Meih, located in Al Amerat, offers stunning scenery that delights the eye and indulges all senses. Visitors are charmed by multi-colour blooms in this valley of flowers, chirping birds, wild beetles and black-eyed flies. The high mountains surrounding the valley are a hiker’s paradise. The farms in the valley are filled with date palms, lemons, mangoes, bananas, pomegranate, olives and grapes. Wadi al Meih also has ruins of old houses that tell one about traditional Omani architecture.