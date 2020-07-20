Nearly 600 healthcare workers tested positive in Oman

Muscat: The recovery percentage of total COVID-19 cases reported in Oman is around 66 per cent as per the statistics of the Ministry of Health (MoH).

As of Monday, 45,150 of 68,400 positive cases have recovered and 326 people have lost also lives.

At the same time, a senior Ministry of Health official said that preventing the spread of the virus is not impossible and it can be done by simply washing hands and keeping a distance of two meters between two persons.

Currently, the recovery rate compared to total positive cases is 78 per cent in Saudi Arabia, 96 per cent in Qatar, 84 per cent in Kuwait, 86 per cent in UAE and 89 per cent in Bahrain

He also expressed serious concern over the fact that nearly 600 healthcare workers have been affected due to community transmission, which could affect the overall activities.

With the number of patients in intensive care, the requirement of healthcare workers is also much larger than expected.

The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that eight people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 326.

The MoH announced 1,739 new cases in the Sultanate, including 1,514 Omanis and 225 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 68,400.

A total of 3, 957 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 274, 475.

The MoH also reported that 1,146 new patients recovered from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 45,150 in Oman.

A total of 75 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 574, including 170 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).