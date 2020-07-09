6 people rescued by police in two incidents

Muscat: The Police Station in the Niyabat of Al Ashkhara at South Al Sharqiyah police command in cooperation with citizens rescued four people of a family after their vehicle got stuck into the sand.

Meanwhile, a Coast Guard Police vessel towed a fishing boat carrying two citizens to the Daba Port after it had broken down. Both citizens are in good health.

Royal Oman Police advises everyone to take necessary precautions and to follow safety standards in order to avoid such situations. — ONA