5th National Cybersecurity drill ends

The National Cybersecurity Drill, organised by the Information Technology Authority (ITA), represented by Oman National CERT, concluded yesterday. The three-day drill, focusing on the theme “Malware and the Dark Internet: the Constant Threat”, attracted officials from more than 70 government entities and the critical infrastructure sector units.

The event focused on building human national capabilities of government entities and national critical infrastructure in the Sultanate to handle all kinds of cybersecurity incidents and to enhance their readiness and preparedness to respond to these incidents. Additionally, this drill aimed at enhancing coordination and cooperation between ITA’s OCERT and different government and private entities in all sectors.

The national drill simulated a number of scenarios linked to cybersecurity threats and how they can be handled through the deployment of Cybersecurity Readiness Teams (CERTS) as well as measuring the response rate between participating teams to insure continuation of joint efforts to address cyber threats.

