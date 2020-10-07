Local Main 

5G networks in the region facing disruptions: TRA

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has said that the 5G networks of Omantel and Ooredoo are still encountering external radio interferences affecting the performance of some stations on the coastline of North and South Batinah and Musandam Governorates.

As the 5G networks of the neighboring countries are also experiencing similar interferences at this time, TRA held a series of meetings with several parties in the region as well as manufacturers to find appropriate solutions to stop these interferences.

“TRA apologizes for the adversity faced by the operators’ 5G networks that were out of their control and confirm that work is currently underway with all the relevant parties to tackle this issue as soon as possible,” the statement said.

