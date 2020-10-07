5G networks affected by external radio interference: TRA

External radio interference is to blame for the poor performance of some 5G-based telecom stations operated by mobile service providers Omantel and Ooredoo, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) announced here yesterday.

In a statement, the Authority said the performance of some 5G stations along the coast of North and South Al Batinah, as well as Musandam Governorate, was impacted by the phenomenon.

“Following coordination with neighbouring countries, it appeared that their 5G networks are also experiencing similar interference at this time. Hence, TRA held a series of meetings with several parties in the region, as well as manufacturers to find appropriate solutions to step these interferences’’, it stated.

The Authority expressed regret for the challenges faced by the operators which, it noted, was “out of their control”. It however pledged to work with all of the relevant parties to tackle the issue at the earliest.

Oman’s 5G network was formally launched last December with leading operators Omantel and Ooredoo pledging to construct as many as 4,400 stations over a five-year timeframe as part of a phased roll-out of the 5G network in the Sultanate.

High-speed wireless services are seen as key to aiding Oman’s socioeconomic development and are listed as an important enabler in achieving the country’s Vision 2040 goals and powering the country’s digital transformation.

5G telecom technology will cater to the demands of the 4th Industrial Revolution and facilitate the provision of unprecedented services in such sectors as education, healthcare, transportation and entertainment. It will also support the roll-out of smart cities and e-government services, Internet of Things (IoT), remote monitoring of industrial systems, campus area network (CAN), and so on, say experts.

JOMAR MENDOZA

@JmObserver