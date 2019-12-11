5G network officially launched in Oman

Muscat: The 5G network has been officially launched in the country by Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) on Wednesday. TRA said that the launch of the 5G technology will be an addition and a new experience within the company’s services. The launch is in line with the 5G technology roadmap, announced by TRA on October 15 this year.

“Omantel has launched the commercial 5G network; starting with 5G Home services Omantel customers can get high-speed internet services at their homes with speeds up to 1Gbps. Customers can enjoy various lifestyle offers including basic home and gaming. The launch of 5G Home is another important milestone in our strategy to lead the digital innovation in Oman,” the statement said. The 250GB (20mbps) will cost RO25, while 500GB (40 mbps) will cost RO50 and 1TB (80 mbps) will cost RO45.

TRA in a statement has confirmed the continuation of work in cooperation with the relevant authorities to overcome all challenges and ensure a wider spread of the 5G network in the Sultanate within the plans drawn up without delay. The decks have been cleared for the phased launch of the 5G mobile internet as per Oman Vision 2040 strategy.

It may be noted that Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia have already launched the 5G network. In October, TRA granted two telecom operators – Omantel and Ooredoo – the right to use a 100MHz 5G spectrum, which will offer endless opportunities for upgrading their services.

Both the telecom companies will construct and install 4,400 stations to operate 5G technology in the next five years, including 1,000 stations in the year 2019-2020. To enable the effective roll-out of 5G services and encourage investment in the sector, the telecom companies will be exempted from the annual frequency usage fees for one year. With that announcement, TRA displayed its readiness for 5G services in the Sultanate, which will enable companies to employ artificial intelligence in data analysis and decision making, providing pivotal impetus to the overall economic development.

TRA also announced details of Oman’s 5G roadmap, which will contribute to the research and development in crucial sectors, including education, health, and logistics. The announcement was made at the special ‘5G Roadmap’ event organized by TRA, which discussed the planned rollout, legislative developments as well as the readiness of operators to launch the super-speed network commercially.

Meanwhile, Ooredoo too has been preparing for the transition to 5G wireless technology since 2017, rolling out operational trials, demonstrations, and experience zones at stores in Muscat and Salalah. 5G promises to dramatically increase the speed at which data is transferred across the network to 100 times faster than a cellular connection and 10 times faster than the speediest home broadband service. It will also pave the way for other new technologies such as autonomous vehicles, virtual reality and the Internet of Things.