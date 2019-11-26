Main 

Graveyard unearthed in Al Mudhaibi

Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture (mhc) in cooperation with Heidelberg University unearthed new rare graveyard at the site of Al Saleeli Mountain in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi.

The site contains a graveyard of 50×80 metres with 45 well preserved graves within a settlement dating back to the iron age. The graves are believed to be containing the remains of dead bodies of workers of a copper mine located 700 metres east of the settlement.

