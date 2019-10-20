Oman Observer

Employees of Egypt’s ministry of antiquities open a sarcophagus displayed in front of Hatshepsut Temple in Egypt’s valley of the Kings in Luxor. Egypt revealed a rare trove of 30 ancient wooden coffins that have been well-preserved over millennia in the archaeologically rich Valley of the Kings in Luxor. The antiquities ministry officially unveiled the discovery made at Asasif, a necropolis on the west bank of the Nile River, at a press conference against the backdrop of the Hatshepsut Temple. — AFP

