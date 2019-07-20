GoAir launches daily Muscat-Mumbai service

Muscat: India’s budget airline, GoAir, launched its new daily service from Muscat to India’s commercial capital, Mumbai on Friday.

The inaugural flight from Mumbai, G8 29, with over 170 passengers, was given a customary welcome, including water salute, on arrival at the Muscat International Airport.

The flight G8 leaves Mumbai at 11 pm to arrive in Muscat at 12.25 am. The return flight (G9) leaves Muscat at 1.24 am to arrive in Mumbai at 5.45pm.

Speaking to the Observer, Arjun Dasgupta, vice president, international, GoAir, said, that the initial response has been encouraging. “We expect to sustain this response over a long period at a fair price. This service is purely part of our expansion plans and is not linked to any slots vacated by Jet Airways.”

“The airline will be operating the Airbus A320 Neo on the route and thought, not immediately, we plan to expand our services to other cities in India from Muscat.”

As per details available on the airline website, one-way fares start from around RO41 and return from RO80.

Muscat is GoAir’s second destination from Muscat as it has been operating a daily flight to Kannur since March this year.