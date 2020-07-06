Local Main 

56 girls defrauded with fake job, marriage promises

Oman Observer

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that it arrested a person who defrauded 56 girls by impersonating the head of the recruitment department of an airline.

The police said some of the girls were promised jobs while others of marriage through a fake account in one of the social media platforms.

The victims were blackmailed after making the victims share profiles and personal photos.

The police called on everyone to be cautious against dealing with unknown persons and fake social media accounts.

It urged citizens to apply for jobs only through the official accounts of institutions and companies and stay away from fraudsters.

