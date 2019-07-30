50 people died in road accidents in June

Muscat: Thirty-three Omanis died in road accidents that took place across the Sultanate in June this year of whom 24 are males and 9 females while 17 expats (16 males and 1 female) died in road accidents during the same period, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The figures released by NCSI show that 240 road accidents occurred in June leaving 240 people injured of whom 178 are Omanis and 62 expats.

In May, 180 road accidents occurred leaving 43 people dead of whom 31 are Omanis and 12 expats and 202 injured (153 Omanis and 49 expats), according to NCSI data.

The month of April saw 163 road accidents in which 24 people died (9 Omanis and 15 expats) and 194 people injured (149 Omanis and 45 expats)

Omni family died in Jabal Akhdhar PACDA car

Muscat Governorate registered the most number of road accidents that occurred in July with 23.8 per cent followed by North Al Batinah (11.9 per cent) and Dhofar (10.5 per cent). The majority of road accidents (60 per cent) occurred during the night hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,520,910 vehicles were registered by the end of June this year, a 3.5 per cent increase over the same period of last year.

This includes 1,180,519 private vehicles accounting for 77.6 per cent of total vehicle while the number of commercial vehicles registered stood at 246,052 vehicles, rental cars (33,352), motorcycles (6,644), government vehicles (13,028), driving school vehicle (5,578), tractors (1,278), temporary cars (9,652) while 808 cars were registered under the names of political authorities.