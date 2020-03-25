50 Omanis return from Turkey

Muscat: The Sultanate’s embassy in Ankara has facilitated the return of Omani citizens from Turkey, the embassy said on Wednesday.

Acting on directives from Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs and in cooperation with citizens, the embassy helped 50 Omani citizens to return back to the Sultanate

Meanwhile, the Minister of Higher Education has affirmed that the ministry, along with other competent authorities, is closely monitoring the procedures to bring back 7,196 scholarship students and 1,498 students studying on their own.

The minister explained that the cultural attachés were instructed to coordinate with embassies to facilitate the travel procedures for the Omani students in coordination with Oman Air and the local authorities and countries of transit.