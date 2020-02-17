50-bed private integrated hospital to be set up in Duqm SEZ

Iskan Oman Investment Company SAOC announced its plan to expand its KIMS Duqm Medical Complex to be a fully integrated hospital.

In partnership with KIMS Medical Care, the medical centre will be expanded to house 50 beds. In addition, it will bring new specialties from its expert pool of doctors such as orthopedics, general surgery, internal medicine, ophthalmology, cardiology, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dental, occupational medicine and physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

The company said: “The expansion will include a new building adjacent to the currently operating KIMS Duqm medical centre. During the phases KIMS will also add new specialties from its expert pool of doctors such as — orthopaedics, general surgery, internal medicine, ophthalmology, cardiology, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dental, occupational medicine and physiotherapy and rehabilitation. In terms of facilities’’.

The Special Economic Zone of Duqm is currently witnessing the implementation of various projects, including the Duqm Refinery, the China-Oman Industrial Park, and other projects in various economic sectors.

Engineer Mohammed Abdullah al Sayegh, Chairman, Iskan Oman Investment Company SAOC, said: “We at Iskan are bound to make responsible investments which support the national economy, thus we are pleased to partner with KIMS in expanding the new hospital in Duqm, which we believe will be a necessary medical service to support the increasing population. We can see a rapid rise in the infrastructure through the completion of major road networks, commercial operations of Duqm airport, completion of Durum Port and the Dry Dock and many other important projects. All this will lead to the growth in Duqm in the long and the development of other complementary services’’.

KIMS will add CT scan to the existing radiology modalities of ultrasound and digital Xray along with physiotherapy, laboratory and audiology.

KIMS is the only private medical facility located inside the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) and has been providing its services to top industrial companies in Duqm.

Commenting on the expansion drive, Dr Mohammed Sahadulla, Group Chairman and Managing Director, KIMS Healthcare Group, said: “Over the past years, KIMS has gained immense popularity in Duqm by providing high quality services through its expert team of medical practitioners. Duqm is witnessing an upsurge of industrial activity with a multitude of projects. This has stimulated the social demographics and we can see its population increasing with new families and bachelor settlements coming in. All of them require quality medical services and KIMS is here to serve them with new services’’.

Iskan Oman Investment Company SAOC is one of the leading companies in many economic sectors such as education, real estate and infrastructure projects, and it has a diversified base of shareholders from the Sultanate and Kuwait.

