5 ways to stay positive and enjoy Eid during the pandemic

Muscat: The first day of Eid Al Adha has fallen on a Friday, but individuals have stayed away from gathering and conducting mass prayers as per the request of the Supreme Committee in charge of tackling the challenges of Covid_19.

With the pandemic having a direct impact on social aspects of the festival Observer spoke to Dr Hamed al Sinawi, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and an expert on Behavioural medicine on different ways to stay positive and make sure no one gets missed out.

Typically on Eid the new clothes have a prominence especially with the youngsters as part of the custom is to have new dresses for everyone. This time around some have hesitated to step out to shop and others who will miss going out to visit their family members with their new clothes.

Here are five ways to get around these limitations.

Stay positive, you can make your own happiness. Keep in touch with friends and family via video call and social media. Wear your Eid clothes, take selfies and share with your friends Enjoy Eid food, but do not over eat. Prepare Eid greeting cards with your little ones and share them with your parents.