5 of family in Kerala get coronavirus, 39 cases in India

New Delhi: Five members of a family in the South Indian state of Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of infected people in Indian to 39.

Three in the family had recently visited Italy, one of the nations most affected by a coronavirus.

According to local media, the family did not share their travel history at the airport and were not screened.

The family had traveled from Venice to Kochi in Kerala via Doha.

One person, who has a travel history to Oman, also contracted the disease in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

To counter the spread of coronavirus infection, passengers from 12 countries with a high number of infectious cases will be segregated from other passengers till the conveyor belt areas at airports.

The move is part of the strategy by India to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases in the country mounted to 39 on Sunday.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is putting in place a plan to segregate passengers from 12 countries at international airports. Passengers arriving from countries with high number of cases such as China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal, and Indonesia would be segregated from other passengers.

The passengers from the 12 countries would not be allowed to mix with other passengers during “health screening, immigration, and conveyer belt areas”.

Currently, screening of passengers coming from all parts of the world is being carried out at 30 airports.