49th National Day celebrations in Nizwa conclude

NIZWA, NOV 24 – The people of Nizwa organised a ceremony and a march of thanks and gratitude entitled “Love of Oman” on the occasion of the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 49th National Day on Friday and Saturday. The march started from the main entrance of Nizwa Fort to the concert site in the northern square of Nizwa Souq. Shaikh Rashid bin Said al Kalbani, Governor of Nizwa led the march along officials, shaikhs and citizens. The participants carried pictures of His Majesty the Sultan and the flags of the Sultanate, chanting national songs and expressions of thanks and gratitude. Three folk arts bands and riders of the National Equestrian Committee joined them. Classic cars and motorcycles from inside and outside of the Sultanate were also part the march.

During the ceremony, a poem on the homeland was recited by Nasser al Farsi. An exhibition was also held for Omani productive families. Ahmed bin Salim al Ismaili, chairman and founder of Nizwa Bikers team, said: “The march is a celebration that we organise annually and coincides with the Sultanate’s national day celebrations and this is its fourth edition. The number of bikers participating in the ceremony reached 250 from inside and outside the Sultanate. The event lasted for two days, the first day was a celebration and a march in Nizwa souq and then in the same day we riders headed to Jabal Hat in Al Hamra to complete the activities.”