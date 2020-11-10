46,577 SMEs registered as at end of September 2020 in Sultanate

Muscat: The total number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) registered with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) as at the end of September 2020 was 46,577 which is an increase by 12.9% compared to the same period of 2019, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

Among the governorates, Muscat topped the list with 33% SMEs registered till the end of September 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 16%, A’Dakhiliyah with 13% and Dhofar with 8%, and the rest of governorates with 30%.

The Governorate of Muscat had 15,591 SMEs registered as at the end of September 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 7,357, Al Dakhiliyah with 5,896, Dhofar with 3,882, South Al Batinah with 3,477, and North Al Sharqiyah with 3,142 SMEs registered.

This was followed by Al Dhahirah with 2,740 SMEs, South Al Sharqiyah with 2,718 SMEs, and Al Buraimi with 996 SMEs registered.

Al Wusta had 600 SMEs registered and Musandam had 178 SMEs registered, which was the lowest among governorates registered as at the end of September 2020.

The total number of SMEs registered in August 2020 was 45,706 while the number of SMEs in July 2020 stood at 45,094. –ONA