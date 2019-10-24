42 kids from Oman take part in intl abacus contest

In all, 42 children from Oman have participated in the 5th edition of Brainobrain International Abacus Competition that highlights multi-talented children across the world.

Children from Oman brought out their out-and-out performance in this grand event, held in Dubai, which saw the participation of around 2,000 contestants from the region. Out of the 42 children from Oman participated, 21 fetched Champion Trophies, the highest accolade, 16 were awarded Gold Medals and five secured Silver Medals. The competition challenged children to solve complex mathematical problems in three minutes by using either the abacus or mental arithmetic method.

The names of contestants along with the titles that they attained are Akshaj Katke, Adwaith Arun Nair, Pradhiyuin Kalyanaraman, Divyansh Tilwani, Rujul Vinay Bokare, Hitesh S Kanchan, Rehanuddin Ansari, Pranav Sivakumar, Nomanuddin Ansari, Surya Thilak, Ishi Gupta, Haya Rahamath, Rudra Jeet Gautam, Avanthika Ranjith, Nithara Indira Rajeev, Advait Roshan Wadibhasme, Vaibhavi Handa, Sai Sreshta Kollepara, Shravan Sharat Kurup, Alina Mariam Shaikh, Priyanka Sivakumar.

Gold Toppers are Sai Abishek Ramanathan, Ananya Harish Kumar, Shikha Sudhir Raturi, Muhammad Mohid Sabir, Boshra Ahmed Karkar, Shreya Arun Umrani, Mehreen Fatima Bhamla, Arham Rahamathulla Achukatla, Reina Bose, Ajay Senthil Kumar, Shripad D Ghogare, Niranjan Suraj, Al Muala Ali Said al Hinai, Agamya Harish Kumar, Sahil Danish Sardar, and Rihanna Bose.

Silver Toppers included Samya Ahmed Karkar, Gottam Swami, Chanchal Om Prakash, Adhithya Ashok, and Damodar K Das.

“We are extremely privileged that our children are earning accolades on an international level”, said Zaher al Sulaimani, Master Franchisee and Chairman for Brainobrain Advanced Skill Development Programme in Oman.

