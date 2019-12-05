40th orthopaedic congress opens

MUSCAT: Activities of the 40th Orthopaedic World Congress began at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre today under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health.

The conference is organised by the International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology (SICOT) in partnership with the Pan Arab Orthopaedic Association and a support from the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Tourism (MoT).

The opening ceremony included a speech delivered by the PAOA President Dr Mohammed Hassan Darweesh where he pointed out that the Sultanate has won the honor to host this international congress among several countries. Early preparations have been made considering the high profile of the conference that joins 130 countries of the world.

Dr Mohammed emphasised the significance of convening such event that sets as a platform for exchanging expertise in the field and identifying latest advancements.

Throughout three days, the conference’s scientific programme addresses spectrum of topics presenting several scientific working papers of the various Orthopaedic specialties including trauma and surgeries of spine, Hip Dysplasia & Pediatrics, Sports Medicine, Road Safety and Injury Prevention.

