40pc discount on postal box services during Ramadhan

Muscat: Oman Post Company (Oman Post), a subsidiary of Asyad Group, offers discounts reaching 40 per cent on postal box services covering different parts of the Sultanate during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Majid al Maamari, Supervisor of Post Boxes Unit at Oman Post, made the following statement: “The company is seeking new ways of reaching out to clients. Our services are the most ideal solution for sending and receiving parcels during current conditions of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The service covers all types of parcels and correspondences. It is a safe, secure and smooth round-the-clock service over the seven days of the week. We assure our clients of receiving their parcels on time. Oman Post places the safety and health of its employees and customers on top of its priorities through the implementation of all precautionary measures amid the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.” –ONA