40km section of Adam-Haima-Thamrait highway opened to traffic

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications opened a newly-built 40 km stretch of the Adam-Haima-Thamrait highway for traffic on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was attended by engineers and specialists at the Ministry of Transport and Communication.

A total of 221 km are now complete after the recent opening of 181 km of the 717,5 km dual highway, one of the government’s major strategic road projects.

The opening part comprises two lanes in each direction with a width of 3.75 m for each lane with external asphalt shoulders with a width of 3m and internal asphalt shoulders with a width of 1.5 m. It also comprises lower intersection serving Qarat Al Milh in the Wilayat of Adam and upper intersection serving the area of Al Uwayfiyah in the Wilayat of Bahla and neighboring areas.

It will facilitate the traffic movement for those heading to the governorates of Al Wusat and Dhofar. It will also contribute social, tourism and economic enhancement in these wilayats during Salalah Festival Tourism.