40 tech firms to be part of first virtual expo tomorrow

Muscat: As many as 40 technology companies from Oman as well as from abroad will take part in Oman’s First Virtual Expo and Summit on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is the Strategic Partner. The event is supported by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry are part of this 48-hour-long event that is expected to attract visitors from across the globe, according to the organisers.

“The first tech summit will allow local companies to stay connected in a new way,” said Melwin D’cunha, CEO of Muscat Expo.

“We have kept this event engaging by getting all the attendees involved through live interactions and direct one-on-one meetings by utilising the latest and state of the art virtual event technologies available today.”

Themed ‘EXPOrience the Future’, this first of its kind virtual event is expected to work very much the same as other in-person events.

A person with a smartphone, desktop or laptop can digitally attend from the safety and comfort of your office or home. No Apps are required.

There are over 40 Booths at the Exhibition showcasing latest products and services where one can chat and meet face-to-face via video / audio the sales representatives of companies.

Sixty speakers will talk and present case studies on cybersecurity, digital forensic, AI, cloud, digital transformation, fintech, e-Commerce, 5G, space and education technology. The expo will feature a networking lounge which will allow attendees to interact with the visitors.

CITRA-Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, Kuwait; Dubai International Financial Centre; LIAA-Investment and Development Agency of Latvia and Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones; Qatar Financial Centre; and Russian Export Centre are other supporters of the event.

The Event is organised by White Paper Summits and Muscat Expo.