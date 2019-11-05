40 Omani executives for national programme

MUSCAT: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, on Tuesday presided over the launching ceremony of the National Programme for the Development of Executive Leaderships for both the government and private sectors. The programme focuses on building an integrated community of executive leaders in the government and private sectors. This comes within the framework of the national initiatives sponsored by the Diwan of Royal Court. The programme will start receiving applications from the public and private sectors through the programme’s website. The applications will continue to be received till November 17, and the first training modules will be launched in February 2020.

In a statement, Sayyid Khalid said: “This programme reflects the Royal care of His Majesty the Sultan in the partnership between the public and private sectors and the development of a joint work system between the two sectors in the Sultanate, taking advantage of the global scientific and technological developments to enhance the ability of the Omani economy to make use of promising economic opportunities and contribute to a common understanding of the trends of the new economy.”

The National Programme for the Development of Executive Leaderships for both the government and private sectors will select a group of 40 Omani executive leaders to participate in the programme, 20 from each sector, following a transparent merit-based selection and evaluation process consisting of several different stages. It lasts for several weeks and varies between proficiency and capability tests, in addition to interviews. Candidates applying for the programme can visit the website (www.nclp.com) to see the programme’s admission requirements.

Dr Ali bin Qasim bin Jawad, Adviser of Studies and Research at the Diwan of Royal Court, said that the National Programme for the Development of Executive Leaderships for both the government and private sectors will push towards further effective and practical participation between the two sectors as the partnership between them is one of the modern mechanisms in the business and investment environment, so that there would be a tangible return as the programme is not limited to maximising the knowledge and understanding of the participants.

The curricula of the programme consists of five modules which lasts for 10 months in the Sultanate and abroad. It is based on the concepts of innovation, sustainability and renewable leadership. It is designed to ensure the desired outcome at the level of individuals, institutions and sectors and at the national level in general. The programme methodology will focus on learning to come out initially with strategic projects which are feasible through partnership between the public and private sectors targeting the top-priority and promising economic sectors of the Sultanate.

A group of specialised institutions have been selected, which is considered the most suitable in this area, including Cambridge University; one of the most prestigious global universities in the field of innovation and industrial development of technology, which received 89 Nobel Prizes in various sciences. The programme organised the “New Economy Sectors” event from November 3 to 5 with participation of more than 70 graduates from previous national programmes and a number of international and local experts. — ONA