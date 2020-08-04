Local Main 

38km-long Barka-Nakhal road opens for traffic

The Ministry of Transport has opened the 38km-long Barka-Nakhal dual carriageway, starting from Barka industrial area roundabout and ending in Wadi Mistal roundabout.

Opening of this road comes after the completion of the last portion of the project, which starts from Al Masalamat region and ends in the Al-Sadyiah region in Nakhal.

The dual carriageway includes seven interchanges, two Wadi(ravine) bridges, and five roundabouts. It also consists of an underpass for vehicles, six pedestrians’ tunnels, one pedestrians’ overpass, and 27 km services roads.

