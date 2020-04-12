Head stories Local Main 

Return campaign concludes, 3,746 citizens back in Oman  

MUSCAT: As many as 740 Omanis arrived in the Sultanate over the past two days bringing the total number of returnees to 3,746 citizens who declared their willingness to come back as many countries imposed travel restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The ‘return campaign’ was an implementation of the directives of the Supreme Committee for tackling the developments resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The committee directed the relevant authorities to facilitate the return of Omani citizens, particularly scholarship students, who express their desire to come back to the Sultanate.
With this, the foreign ministry which oversaw the return campaign announced the end of process. The remaining Omanis outside of the country had preferred to stay in their host countries.

