350 tech experts to attend Omantel ICT Summit

MUSCAT: Omantel will hold launch its annual ICT summit, titled ‘Delivering the Future Today’, on Wednesday. The event will bring more than 350 technology experts from Oman and abroad under one roof to discuss the strategic initiatives related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the successes that have been achieved in this front. It also aims to find solutions to overcome the challenges in implementing ICT services, smart city’s solutions and 5G network technologies.

The summit, which will be held for the third consecutive year, builds on the successes of the previous editions, and it aims to support Oman’s digital transformation strategy and the launch of ICT services for public and private organisations by utilising the investment opportunities that Industry 4.0 offers to diversify the economy and bring additional success to various industries.

The event will address a number of issues presented by top experts in the technology sector, enabling attendees to share knowledge and know-how with experts from around the globe, and gain knowledge on how to effectively implement technology for building smart cities and supporting education and energy sectors in Oman. The event will also highlight Omantel’s offerings in ICT services and its significant role in boosting digital transformation in the country.

The summit comes at a time Omantel has set its ecosystem ready to adopt latest technologies, enabling Oman to make headway in digital transformation through services like Cloud Computing, Internet of Things, Software Solutions, Big Data and Smart City’s technologies in addition to the company’s strategic partnerships with local and foreign organisations.

Related