32 TT players to take part in international junior camp in Salalah

As many as 32 table tennis players from across the world will begin the ITTF Hopes and Cadets Week & Challenge Oman 2019 — an international camp for junior players in Salalah on Thursday. The camp will be organised by the Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) in coordination with International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) from July 25 to 31. Besides to the players, 32 coaches will take part in the camp accompanied with the technical team in the various camp activities and competitions.

Ahmed al Riyami and Sur al Jazazi will represent the Sultanate in the high-profile camp.

The camp is specified for players who are under 12 years. It will include comprehensive morning and evening training sessions, special advanced technical training sessions under a dedicated technical team from ITTF who will be supervising the training sessions in the initial days of the camp. Omani coaches will attend alongside to the professional training team to gain the required experience and learn from this opportunity.

Also, local coaches will take part at the training course for the coaches which will be held as part of the international camp for junior players. The course will include special sessions on how to deliver the right technical skills to junior players and basis of the best and proper nutrition.

In addition to that, the camp will include a mini tournament among the participating players. The aim

of the tournament is to examine

the skills learned by the players and also to select the best players to represent the ITTF team in the world junior competition under the name ‘ The international camp team’. The selected players will have a special technical development programme too.

The players in this edition of the camp had completed their qualification stages starting from nation level, then regional and finally at the continental level. The 32 players represent all the continents including: Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, Antarctica, Australia and North America.

The Sultanate hosting this table tennis world class event comes after series of successful international championships and tournaments which were held in the last period including ITTF Challenge plus, Arab Table Tennis Championship, World ITTF series tournaments for hopes and cadets and besides the open international tournaments which was hosted in Muscat and included participation of top world ranking players.