3,070 new students join SQU

Muscat, August 25 – Sultan Qaboos University opened its doors to as many as 3,070 new students admitted during the academic year 2019-2020. The induction week for the 34th batch of students commenced on Sunday. The students have been admitted to as many as 65 undergraduate academic programmes offered in nine colleges of SQU. The induction programmes includes several activities by different units: Deanship of Admissions & Registration, Deanship of Student Affairs, Centre for Preparatory Studies and others at the Grand Hall of SQU Cultural Centre. The University has allocated 24 seats for students with disabilities.

Dr Mohammed bin Hamed al Saadi, Assistant Dean of Admissions & Registration for Admission & Technical Support, called upon the students to be punctual in classes and to pay full attention to the course. He added that the SQU is working hard to provide all the necessary services for its students in order to encourage the students to excel in their academic pursuits and to become innovative and efficient with the aim of contributing to national development as they grow up.

Dr Hamoud bin Khalfan al Hadrami, Dean of Student Affairs, delivered a speech on the services provided by the Deanship of Student Affairs. Dr Nasser bin Musabah al Zaidi, Director of the Centre of Information Systems at the University, briefed the new students about the electronic services provided by the Centre to the students. Shaikh Salem al Numani gave a lecture on the importance of education and provided advice to students that they should follow during their study period at the university.