30 top Omani SMEs to participate in Qatar exhibition

Thirty top-flight Omani businesses will participate at an exhibition in the prestigious Qatar Mall in Doha during October 3-6, 2019.

Organised by Ithraa in partnership with Riyada and Oman’s Embassy in Qatar, the four-day show has been designed to introduce Omani SMEs working in the craft, fashion and food sector to the lucrative Qatari market as well as boost the Sultanate’s exports of jewellery, food, cosmetics and fragrances.

According to Maymuna al Adawi, Ithraa’s Director of Export Facilitation: “Oman’s growing craft, fashion and food industry is dominated by SMEs. Given the underlying skill and talent in our creative industries and their positive market reputation, we are confident the exhibition will prove popular with the Qatari public. We ran the same show last year in Qatar and that proved to be highly successful, with participating firms winning a sizeable amount of business.”

Held under the auspices of Mohammed al Kawari, Vice President, Qatar Chamber of Commerce the response to participate in the four-day show from Oman’s small business community has been highly favourable.

Market research suggests there are clear opportunities for Omani craft, fashion and food businesses to break into Qatar’s sophisticated and lucrative market.

Consumers are beginning to understand the importance of provenance and are searching for authentic products, whether that is with food or in the personal care product space.

“Oman’s long history and reputation for first-class craft, fashion and food is well recognised, offering small, local companies exciting export possibilities. This is why, in partnership with Riyada, we are organising the Doha show,” pointed out Ithraa’s Director of Export Facilitation.

Sultan al Mawali, Riyada Director, Marketing & Events said: “The Qatar Mall exhibition will give savvy Qatari shoppers the opportunity to discover the wonders of Omani craftsmanship, fashion and food. I’m sure the participating Omani firms will make quite an impression on their hosts.”

Related