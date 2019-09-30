3 bodies found off Masirah

Three bodies found off Oman shores in Masirah Island have not been identified so far, said a source at the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Yet, indication is that they are of the fishermen who ventured into the sea before the storm Hikka made a landfall.

“Three bodies were found some kilometres off the shores of Masirah Island on Sunday. They are presently kept in hospitals in Sinaw and Duqm. But they have not been identified so far,” the source said.

The boat in which they went to the sea was found capsized by the rescue and operations team near Masirah Island.

“We received a notification from our consular agent Dr Abdul Jaleel in Masirah Island that some of the fishermen who went to the sea before the Hikka have not returned, and the matter was reported to the Royal Oman Police,” Irshad Ahmed, First Secretary, Community Welfare at the Indian Embassy, told the Observer.

The 10 fishermen who went to the high seas were from Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in India.

The ROP, in coordination with the Coast Guard, launched a search operation but of no avail.

Meanwhile, Indian Defence Adviser Neelesh, in cooperation with the maritime authorities, followed up the case and naval ships too were pressed into search since then.

“The first body was found on September 27 and the second and third bodies on September 29. They have been decomposed beyond recognition. We are now awaiting their relatives to visit Oman for a possible DNA test before we conclude the identity,” he added.

