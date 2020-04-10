29 Omanis return from Kuwait

MUSCAT: Based on the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the foreign ministry, in coordination with the Sultanate’s embassy in Kuwait, on Friday operated a flight to bring back 29 Omanis from Kuwait on board a Salam Air aircraft.

The move is part of constructive efforts made by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and other relevant authorities to facilitate the return of Omani citizens from abroad on account of travel restriction imposed by many countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sultanate’s embassy in Kuwait communicated with the Kuwait foreign ministry who provided every possible assistance to facilitate the process. —ONA