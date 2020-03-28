255 stranded Omanis airlifted from Amman

Muscat: As many as 255 Omanis comprising students, tourists, and business people were airlifted from Jordon in two special planes on Saturday.

“We are safe and happy to be back to our soil on Saturday, March 28,” Dr. Talib al Balushi, the Omani actor, who was in Jordan since the first week of March as part of the cast and crew of a South Indian film, told the Observer from the hotel where he was kept in-home quarantine.

The citizens who were airlifted included students pursuing their higher studies, tourists and those who went for business trips to Jordan earlier this month.

These special flights were arranged on an understanding between the two governments to airlift the citizens earlier.

Dr Talib was to share screen space in Amman with Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in ‘Aadujeevitham’ (Goat Days), an adaptation by a celebrated novel in the same name by Benjamin and directed by Blessy. There were reports that the crew was in danger after COVID-19 cases were unearthed in Jordan.

Dr. Talib had not joined the shooting schedule in Wadi Rum but he was kept in the hotel just as the local health authorities imposed two weeks home quarantine for all inbound passengers.

Dr. Al Balushi, Rekabi, other actors from the UAE and a translator were put on observation along with many other guests in the hotel.

“We are thankful to the Omani government and authorities of both Oman and Jordan for having facilitated our speedy transfer to the Sultanate”, Dr. Talib said.