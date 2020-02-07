24 hours in fabulous Nizwa

An American millennial and travel blogger with a zest for expat lifestyle inspires others to travel and live abroad.

Nicole Brewer is an author and freelance writer who has travelled to over 40 countries and presently lives in Nizwa.

An ESL teacher in Oman, she earlier lived in South Africa, Germany and South Korea and now takes advantage of living abroad by globe-trotting the world.

“It is a life of freedom to do what I please, which is travelling, while also immersing myself into different cultures. I inspire others by sharing my experiences with people all over the world on my blog and travel group,” she says.

Having a passion for travel, she explains how once she received a message from an old friend she went to school with back in Detroit. She had not chatted in years and just wanted to thank her for posting her travel experiences on social media.

The perks of being an expatriate teacher abroad Nicole says are the various holidays and having the opportunity to see the world. “It’s much easier for me to travel to Africa from the Sultanate than back in the US, hence why it has been my goal to see more of Africa while living in the Middle East.”

She feels people in Oman are intrigued by her interest in their culture. “I absolutely love Oman and am happy to share my experiences here and I think the Omanis respect that.”

Blogging on ‘I Luv 2 Globe Trot’ (co-founded with Renee Evans), she says it is very rewarding as she loves to hear stories of other people’s travels as well.

She suggests inspiring travellers to join communities like her blog in order to connect with other travellers.

“When people post questions to the community and we all are able to chip in and help, it makes me feel great to see one another helping. It has also inspired people to travel to places they may have not considered, so I find joy in that aspect too.”

Barbara Hughes-Dawson, her mother, inspired Nicole the most as she showed her that hard work and consistency will get one far in life.

Nicole has compiled a list to do in Nizwa which she has called her home for the past several years.