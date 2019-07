MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Hutchison Ports Sohar signed a 24-hour agricultural inspection services agreement at Sohar Port.

The agreement was signed by Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and Anacin Kum, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar, in the presence of Said bin Hamdoon al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications for Ports and Maritime Affairs and Col Khalifa bin Ali al Siyabi, Director General of Customs.

The agreement comes within the framework of regular improvements to the facilities and services provided round the clock at the container terminal in Sohar Port in general, and attention to the needs of customers, as it became necessary for the growth of trade and economy in the Sultanate.

Anacin Kum said: “The implementation of the agricultural inspection services at Sohar Port is currently done between 7:30 am to 11 pm. Under this agreement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will appoint 10 doctors who will provide 24-hour services at the station. This service will not only cover perishable goods but also include examination and clearance of fertilisers, crops and pesticides.” Once the service is started, the appointed doctors will have the authority to carry out inspection on all agricultural goods at the terminal, which will guarantee more safety, efficiency and prompt examination and release of containers. — ONA

