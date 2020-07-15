23 foreign students with Oman visa return

Muscat: As many as 23 expatriate students holding Oman residency who got stuck in other countries where they study, came back to Oman in the past few days.

Their return was secured through approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) with details of residence status, and letter from the sponsor, according to Time Travel Agencies that brought the students, mainly from the US, Canada, and Europe.

“We brought in 23 expatriate students who were studying abroad through a close liaison with the MoFAOman and the Sultanate’s embassy in Washington,” Ejaz Kazi, General Manager, Easy Travels, Muscat said, adding that the next flight carrying students would be from the UK.

Individuals, along with tour operators, are securing approvals from the MoFA, showing the case details and necessary document copies.

“My daughter is currently studying medicine in Georgia. Due to the COVID-19 situation, her classes were suspended for three months, and she had been stranded in her hostel. We managed to bring her back to Oman after necessary procedures,” said an expatriate mother.

Her daughter’s visa was due for renewal in May, and she was supposed to travel to Oman for renewal.

“This was her first year of study, and she is very new to Georgia. Under the pandemic situation, we were worried about our daughter being alone there. I thank the Omani authorities, the MoFA,” she said