22 umpires complete ‘O’ Level course in Salalah

SALALAH: Oman Cricket Club (OCC) Salalah successfully completed the second Level-0 course for umpires in Salalah recently. The course was first held in 2016.

The latest course was conducted by AR Srinivasan, Level 2 accredited educator in Oman who has been involved with Oman Cricket for more than 30 years in various roles.

OCC Salalah Secretary Anil Kumar thanked Srinivasan for doing online video call sessions during the lockdown and covering the course in details which helped umpires in Salalah to learn the basics in detail during the course over the period of two and half days in the classroom.

The course commenced with Srinivasan giving his introduction to the participants and informing general requirements to the participants to follow during the course in view of COVID-19 regulations. Temperatures were scanned and recorded for all the members present at venue on all 3 days to ensure safety of all participants. All participants were instructed to use mask during the entire period except during tea and lunch breaks and requested to abstain from venue if having fever/cold.

Twenty-two umpires successfully completed this course out of which seven were already certified in 2016 and attended the session as to refresh their knowledge. Four other umpires could not attend as they had to leave Salalah due to personal emergencies. The course was conducted at Olympic Trading hall from January 7 until Saturday, January 9, with examinations conducted on January 9 from 1545 hrs to 1745 hrs. On Friday and Saturday, the course started at 08:30 am.

All the participants were given a Certificate of Participation at the end of the course. All umpires were informed that the Certificate of Completion will be issued only after successfully passing the examinations and officiating for one complete season.

On the final day, Mayur Toprani, Treasurer, OCC Salalah, Hiten Dave and Mohammed Wasim, members, OCC Salalah, were present along with Anil Kumar.

Sudhakar and team from Olympic Trading arranged the venue with complete setup required to conduct such event.

Related