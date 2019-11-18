2019 Assarain Golf Classic reach capacity in 48 hours

MUSCAT: One of the most prominent golfing tournaments of the Sultanate, the Assarain Golf Classic solely sponsored by Assarain Group of Companies, reached full capacity 48 hours after opening the event for registration, setting another record for golf in the Sultanate. The tournament will be held at Ghala Golf Club on November 22 and 23 and is open for amateur golfers with an official handicap. This is an opportunity to partake in the largest amateur two-day tournament under professional standards in Oman. International players have registered to participate in this year’s event from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Commenting on the 2019 event, Ibrahim al Wahaibi, Managing Director of Assarain Group of Companies said, “To find out the 2019 Tournament was full after 48 hours shows how supported this event is. Assarain Group of Companies are committed each year to adding towards the success of the Assarain Golf Classic and growing the game in Oman through the Assarain Juniors programme in conjunction with the Oman Golf Committee. Every year the tournament grows and I thank all players for helping us make this happen.”

Open to men, ladies and juniors, the Assarain Golf Classic 2019 is a highly-awaited golfing tournament by the entire golfing community in Oman. The two-day stroke tournament will witness the gathering of golfers of various handicaps, who will be competiting in gross and net formats.

Leon Sassen, General Manager of Golf World, commented, “It’s a pleasure to be managing the 2019 Assarian Golf Classic again, this is Golf Worlds 7th year managing the event and I always look forward to this tournament. Working with a company such Assarain Group of Companies is an honour and a privilege. They are committed to growing the game in Oman and supporting the golfing committee.”

A total number of 140 golfers have registered this year for the tournament. At the end of the tournament, a closing ceremony will be held to congratulate the 2019 Assarain Golf Classic champion.

