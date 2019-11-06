201 students of CAS Nizwa graduate

NIZWA, NOV 6 – College of Applied Sciences (CAS) Nizwa has celebrated the graduation of 2019 batch of students with 201 students receiving their Bachelor’s degrees and diplomas. While 182 students received Bachelor’s degrees 19 got diplomas — in three majors, Mass Communication (69), Design (39) and Business Management (93). The ceremony was held at Nizwa Hall under the auspices of Dr Darwish bin Saif al Maharbi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Administrative and Financial Affairs, in the presence of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, and Dr Mohammed bin Juma al Kharousi, Dean of the college.

Dr Mohammed bin Juma al Kharousi said that it is a matter of pride to celebrate the achievements made under the guidance of the ministry. Nithal bint Ahmad al Hatali, on behalf of her fellow graduates, expressed her joy on the occasion. She thanked the Ministry of Higher Education and the CAS Nizwa staff for the care and attention they have received. Dr Darwish bin Saif al Maharbi handed over certificates to students for their academic achievements. A graduate, Malak bint Ahmed al Hashami, recited a poem by Dr Hafez bin Ahmed Ambusaidi. At the end of the ceremony, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi presented a souvenir to Dr Darwish bin Saif al Maharbi.