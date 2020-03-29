2,000 inbound travellers under institutional quarantine

Muscat: Around 2,000 people who returned from abroad have been provided with institutional isolation, especially to those who do not have adequate conditions for isolation at home.

Institutional health isolation of up to 14 days shall be in designated locations that are subject to supervision and follow-up from the relief, shelter, medical response and public health sectors.

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed that ‘health isolation’ (home quarantine)

is the duty of all citizens and residents who arrive from abroad, irrespective of whether they are students or belong to other segments of society.

The ministry said that institutional isolation will be provided for those who do not have suitable conditions for home quarantine (room with own toilet) and advised those who possess such facilities to perform self-quarantine in their residences.

It urged all those submitted to institutional isolation to stick to the instructions regulating this type of isolation so that they would not expose themselves or others to infection risks.

The Ministry has called upon all people to comply with instructions on social distancing when receiving returning passengers: Not to shake hands, hug or

engage in contact with them.