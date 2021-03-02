2.4 per cent fall in cases received by Public Prosecution

MUSCAT, MARCH 2 – The cases received by Public Prosecution in February this year declined by 2.4 per cent at 2,336 compared to January’s figure of 2,494. Complaints received online rose to 199 a 3.9 per cent increase compared to 152 in January.

A total of 2,376 judicial decisions were issued in February, a 16.2 per cent increase compared to January when the number was 2,044.

The Public Prosecution received 68 applications in February compared to 71 in January. A total of 10,480 judicial orders were issued by the Public Prosecution, down 2.9 per cent compared to 10,891 judicial orders issued in January.

A statement from the Public Prosecution said the number of accused fell by 2.8 per cent down to 2,800 compared to 2,880 in January, while the number of records of investigation rose by 9.6 per cent to 4,564 compared to 4,165 in January.

A total of 2,212 judicial actions were registered in February up from 1,202 in January, a 84 per cent increase, the statement added.

By Khalid al Adawi