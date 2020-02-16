1st Oman Islamic Finance Youth Forum tomorrow

Muscat: Bank Nizwa and College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) will organize at CBFS on Monday the 1st Oman Islamic Finance Youth Forum.

The event will feature several highly interactive panel discussions and presentations reflecting the role of youth in the sustainable growth Islamic Finance industry in Oman.

The forum will highlight and discuss the demands of the new age, with the objective of raising awareness over the multitude of opportunities that Islamic Finance presents to the society and economy. It will be a unique platform to empower Omani millennials to take on a more active role in driving the growth of the industry, which will ultimately feed into the Sultanate’s economic diversification efforts and the economy.

In addition to students attending the forum, participants are expected to include representatives of the industry from the public and private sectors, as well as policy makers, regulators, auditors, academics, scholars, and senior corporate professionals. –ONA