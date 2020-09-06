1st International Tent Pegging conference reviews game future

Muscat: The 1st International Tent Pegging Conference reviewed the stages of development of the game and its future in various countries of the world with wide international participation.

Mohammed bin Issa al Fairuz, President of the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF), talked in his speech about the Tent Pegging sport, its development over the years and the practitioners.

Al Fayruz added, “The countries that previously practiced this sport had formed work teams to unify the two laws in one law. In 2007, the Sultanate hosted the first international Tent Pegging championship under the new law, which greatly contributed to the development of this sport and its advancement.”

Speaking at the conference from the Sultanate was Mohammad bin Salim al Maliki, Head of the Tent Pegging Committee at the Asian Equestrian Federation, Dalene Baksa, chairperson of ITPF’S Women’s Committee, Ahmed Afsar, a former coach and director of the Indian Tent Pegging national team, Abid Tarin, Secretary-General of the Asian Equestrian Federation, Dr Farooq Ahmed, Chairman of the Pakistan Equestrian Federation, Rajport, former chairman of Tent Pegging Committee at the Asian Equestrian Federation, and Paul Browne, Chairman of the British Tent Pegging Association.

In their papers, the speakers dealt with many themes that addressed the development of tent pegging in different countries of the world, the future of this ancient sport and its position in various countries of the world, through the agenda set by ITPF, which is moving forward to achieve it.

The Sultanate, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Palestine, Morocco, Sudan, Iraq, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Australia, Britain, America, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Canada and Norway took part in the conference. –ONA