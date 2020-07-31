1st flight to Lagos takes off from Muscat

Muscat: The first flight carrying 104 Nigerian nationals from Muscat to Lagos in Nigeria took off at 10am on Friday.

Salam Air flight OV 1011, scheduled to arrive at 8pm at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, had people whose employment contacts got over, and people whose visa got over besides a child.

There would be a brief technical stopover at Khartoum before heading to Lagos.

“All these nationals had been waiting for a flight service to their country for more than four months and we were searching for a suitable partner to fly with”, said Edmond

Illyuemi, Chairman of Nigerian Community in Oman (NCO) told the Observer.

“We are immensely grateful to Omani budget airline, Salam Air for facilitating the return of our people who got stuck after their visas or employment agreements got over”, adds Edmund. He further said that PCR tests for all passengers was done at local clinics and hospitals in Muscat and they had a successful time in the Sultanate. “Besides, many of the passengers came through the checkpoints and they were allowed to pass through after showing the travel documents.” The estimates kept by the NCO suggests that there are 1,000 Nigerian nationals in the country.