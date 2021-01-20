171 new Covid cases, zero deaths reported

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday reported 171 new confirmed cases with coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 132,317, while the number of recoveries stood at 124,579, comprising 94.1 per cent. MoH also reported zero COVID-19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,516. Fifteen patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 84, including 24 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). — ONA

Related