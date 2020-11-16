15-year jail term, RO10,000 fine for sexual abuse in Oman

Muscat: Oman’s Public Prosecution has warned of strict action against any kind of exploitation of children, including sexual abuse.

“Raping or sexually harassing children, pushing or force them to engage in any sexual activity, exploiting them in prostitution or encouraging them to have sex or take a photo of their private parts in whatever way are offenses punishable by imprisonment for a period up to 15 fifteen years and a fine of RO 10,000,” the prosecution said.