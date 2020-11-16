Local Main 

15-year jail term, RO10,000 fine for sexual abuse in Oman

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman’s Public Prosecution has warned of strict action against any kind of exploitation of children, including sexual abuse.

“Raping or sexually harassing children, pushing or force them to engage in any sexual activity, exploiting them in prostitution or encouraging them to have sex or take a photo of their private parts in whatever way are offenses punishable by imprisonment for a period up to 15 fifteen years and a fine of RO 10,000,” the prosecution said.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8692 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

240 students from CAS Nizwa graduate

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on 240 students from CAS Nizwa graduate

SEZAD cuts fees

Oman Observer Comments Off on SEZAD cuts fees

Oman Consumer Protection issues new regulations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Consumer Protection issues new regulations