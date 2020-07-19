15 state-owned firms get new board of directors

Muscat: As part of its mandate to fully review state-owned companies, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) announced the restructuring of boards of directors of 15 government firms.

A statement to this effect said that, in accordance with specific criteria covering the operational status of government firms and the sectors where the firms function and, to ensure partnership of society, Oman Investment Authority appointed 79 people of specialty and expertise in different government and private positions to represent the OIA as heads and members of boards in the firms under its supervision.

The statement also announced the change of chairmen of boards of directors of five firms affiliated to OIA, noting that the rest of members will continue in their positions to ensure efficient management and ideal governance.

The boards of directors will operate in line with proper governance procedures and a national agenda to be supervised by the OIA, according to the statement.

Qais bin Zahir al Hosani – chairman of Oman Tourism College.

Mohammed bin Ali al Barwani – chairman of Oman Air.

Eng Khamis bin Mohammed al Saadi – chairman of Oman Aviation Group.

Mohammed al Busaidi – Chairman of the Oman Tourism Development Company.(Omran).

Nasser bin Sulaiman al Harthy – chairman of Asyad Group.

Eng Ahmed bin Saleh al Jahdhami – Chairman of Port of Duqm.

Bader Saud al Kharusi – chairman of Oman Mineral Development Company.

Saif Ali Al Hinai – chairman of Al Mouj Muscat.

Said Salim said al Shanfari – chairman of Oman Sail Company.

Salam Said Al Shaqsi – chairman of Oman Housing Bank.

Dr. Saleh bin Saeed Masan – chairman of Oman Development Bank.